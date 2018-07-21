Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (PFLT) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,709 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.06% of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 239,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 232,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 154,058 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 213,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 61,209 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 164,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 104,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PFLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital opened at $13.57 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $530.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 58.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.53 million. analysts predict that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 17th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.91%.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. The Company is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.