Pendal Group Ltd Sells 50,729 Shares of CSX Co. (CSX)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 50,729 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 162,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 28,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CSX news, CEO James M. Foote acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.91 per share, with a total value of $299,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $69.46 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $47.99 and a 1-year high of $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. CSX had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 53.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. BidaskClub raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $79.00 target price on CSX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CSX from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $82.00 target price on CSX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.45.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

