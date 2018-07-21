Pendal Group Ltd Has $3.68 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,772 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 214,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,408,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 28,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Discover Financial Services opened at $72.06 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $57.50 and a 52-week high of $81.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

In related news, CEO David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $2,125,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $262,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,498 shares of company stock valued at $5,279,854 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.09.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

