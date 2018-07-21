Pendal Group Ltd Has $3.22 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 20.9% during the first quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.9% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,953,000 after acquiring an additional 25,901 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $547.00 price target on shares of BlackRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 8th. Citigroup raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $678.00 to $682.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $624.00 to $607.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $623.00 to $614.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.67.

In related news, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.84, for a total value of $257,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $530.95 per share, for a total transaction of $530,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 20,466 shares of company stock worth $10,400,444 in the last 90 days. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $502.78 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $408.62 and a 12-month high of $594.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $80.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $6.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.11. BlackRock had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $3.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $12.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.97%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

