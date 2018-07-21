Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Keller Group (KLR)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Keller Group (LON:KLR) in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KLR. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 1,400 ($18.53) price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,288 ($17.05).

Shares of KLR opened at GBX 1,062 ($14.06) on Wednesday. Keller Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 790 ($10.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,072 ($14.19).

In related news, insider Alain Michaelis sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,055 ($13.96), for a total transaction of £183,074.15 ($242,321.84).

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

