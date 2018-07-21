Patricia Lecouras Sells 12,000 Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (CHEF) Stock

Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) insider Patricia Lecouras sold 12,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $376,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,515.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CHEF stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $886.91 million, a P/E ratio of 60.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Chefs’ Warehouse Inc has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $31.90.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $318.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,845,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 56,073 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,340,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after acquiring an additional 80,415 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,223,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,135,000 after acquiring an additional 27,127 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,684,000 after acquiring an additional 141,983 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 539,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 71,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

CHEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $29.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Chefs’ Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 48,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.