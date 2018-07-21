Party City Holdco Inc (PRTY) Receives $18.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

PRTY remained flat at $$16.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. 896,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,539. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.13. Party City Holdco has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $16.95.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $507.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.94 million. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Party City Holdco will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder H. Lee Equity Fund Vi Thomas sold 12,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $180,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald C. Rittenberg sold 196,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,143,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Party City Holdco by 17.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,659,000 after purchasing an additional 312,921 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at $23,487,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Party City Holdco in the first quarter valued at $20,593,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Party City Holdco by 368.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,060,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,543,000 after purchasing an additional 833,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Party City Holdco by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 925,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,432,000 after purchasing an additional 25,115 shares in the last quarter.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories and novelties, stationery, and decorations.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.