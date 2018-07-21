Parkgene Market Cap Reaches $1.04 Million (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last week, Parkgene has traded down 35.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Parkgene token can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. Parkgene has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $32,451.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006105 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003953 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013508 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013433 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000480 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00460358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00164359 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025431 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00015387 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Parkgene Profile

Parkgene was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,760,863 tokens. The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Parkgene Token Trading

Parkgene can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

