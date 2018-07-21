Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH) Position Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 803,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,661 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $137,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 272.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Chemical Bank bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7,252.9% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down from $232.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.06.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Suever sold 2,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $376,179.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.73, for a total value of $100,736.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,440 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

PH opened at $163.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.41. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12-month low of $152.47 and a 12-month high of $212.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.