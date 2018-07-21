ParkByte (PKB) Price Tops $0.0293

ParkByte (CURRENCY:PKB) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 21st. ParkByte has a market cap of $139,698.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ParkByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ParkByte has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar. One ParkByte coin can now be bought for $0.0293 or 0.00000400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00039459 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00669696 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010406 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000538 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ParkByte Coin Profile

PKB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 7th, 2015. ParkByte’s total supply is 4,764,026 coins. ParkByte’s official Twitter account is @parkbyte_pkb and its Facebook page is accessible here . ParkByte’s official website is www.parkbyte.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Algo: SHA256 Ticker: PKB Block Time: 60seconds POW – ENDED Timeframe: ~27days POW Coins: 3,688,710 PKB 20% Premine: 922,178 PKB Premine Burn: 1,077,822 PKB Total POW Supply: 4,610,888 PKB POS Min Stake time: 1hour Year 1 – 5% Year 2 – 4% Year 3 and onwards 3% 25m Total Coin RPC Port= 59060 P2P Port= 58060 “

ParkByte Coin Trading

ParkByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

