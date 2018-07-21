Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) to post earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Park Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.95.

In related news, EVP Matthew Abram Sparks sold 12,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $384,635.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,828.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PK. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $114,766,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 21,734.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,864,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846,978 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 52.2% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,872,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,231 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,887,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 10,663.0% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,689,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts traded down $0.23, hitting $31.27, on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,031. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $32.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.87%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is a leading lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 55 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms located in prime United States and international markets with high barriers to entry.

