Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) Stake Boosted by Boston Advisors LLC

Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. Boston Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $5,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PKG shares. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $136.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Packaging Corp Of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.09.

Packaging Corp Of America opened at $115.70 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.72. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12-month low of $105.81 and a 12-month high of $131.13.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Packaging Corp Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is 52.49%.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $68,452.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,172.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

