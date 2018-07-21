Oxycoin (OXY) Market Capitalization Hits $9.01 Million

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. In the last week, Oxycoin has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oxycoin has a market cap of $9.01 million and approximately $24,802.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0815 or 0.00001099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oxycoin Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2015. Oxycoin’s total supply is 110,532,972 coins. Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Oxycoin is medium.com/@oxycoin . Oxycoin’s official website is oxycoin.io

Oxycoin Coin Trading

Oxycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

