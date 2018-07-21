Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Ormat Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.72 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 24.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on ORA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Friday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ormat Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

ORA stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.75. 95,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,689. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34. Ormat Technologies has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $70.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other Ormat Technologies news, VP Erez Klein sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $224,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 404,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after buying an additional 91,074 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business worldwide. The company operates through Electricity and Product segments. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. This segment also offers energy storage, demand response, and energy management related services.

