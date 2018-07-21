Orbitcoin Market Capitalization Hits $777,521.00 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00003300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orbitcoin has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $777,521.00 and $40.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $243.84 or 0.03333020 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.78 or 0.00981153 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024631 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00030621 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00037132 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00075319 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00039575 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025487 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00017331 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.