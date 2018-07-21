Opus Bank (OPB) Receives $31.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OPB. ValuEngine raised shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Hovde Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Opus Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Opus Bank by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,441,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,356,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Opus Bank by 20.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,922,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,822,000 after acquiring an additional 321,256 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Opus Bank by 4.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 19,706 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Opus Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,428,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Opus Bank by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Opus Bank traded down $0.15, reaching $29.65, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat . The company had a trading volume of 122,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.96. Opus Bank has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $30.95.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.50 million. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. analysts predict that Opus Bank will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

