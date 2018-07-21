Oppenheimer Increases The Carlyle Group (CG) Price Target to $35.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised The Carlyle Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Shares of The Carlyle Group opened at $23.95 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.76. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $702.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.57 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 41.26% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 9,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $188,859.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 150,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,356.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CG. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 305.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. 41.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group LP is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments in Fintech sector. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

