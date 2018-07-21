Oppenheimer Increases Church & Dwight (CHD) Price Target to $60.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $54.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHD. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.21.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $54.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.72. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $43.21 and a twelve month high of $55.94.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Judy A. Zagorski purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.49 per share, for a total transaction of $28,494.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,494. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Farrell sold 19,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $925,729.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,441.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,277 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,149. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 13,539 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 15.0% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 100.0% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 47,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

