One Liberty Properties (OLP) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.89

Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.89 and last traded at $27.83, with a volume of 49198 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.29.

Several analysts have weighed in on OLP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, One Liberty Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $532.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 million. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 35.25%. sell-side analysts forecast that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

In other news, VP Justin Clair sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $25,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,940 shares in the company, valued at $830,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jesse Robert Lovejoy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,080 shares of company stock valued at $275,855 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLP. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 290.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the first quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of industrial, retail (including furniture stores and supermarkets), restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties.

