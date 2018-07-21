Olivia (Liv) Garfield Sells 20,244 Shares of Severn Trent Plc (SVT) Stock

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) insider Olivia (Liv) Garfield sold 20,244 shares of Severn Trent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,890 ($25.02), for a total value of £382,611.60 ($506,434.94).

Olivia (Liv) Garfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 2nd, Olivia (Liv) Garfield sold 5,095 shares of Severn Trent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,982 ($26.23), for a total value of £100,982.90 ($133,663.67).

Severn Trent opened at GBX 1,900.50 ($25.16) on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Severn Trent Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,664 ($22.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,575 ($34.08).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 14th were paid a GBX 51.92 ($0.69) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $34.63.

Several research firms have issued reports on SVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,220 ($29.38) target price on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Severn Trent to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Severn Trent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,275.75 ($30.12).

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

