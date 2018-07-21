Old Second Bancorp Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 26th.

Old Second Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 3.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Old Second Bancorp to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Old Second Bancorp opened at $14.95 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The firm has a market cap of $438.77 million, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Old Second Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $15.60.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $28.12 million during the quarter. equities analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub cut Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company accepts demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers revolving lines of credit for working capital; lending for capital expenditures on manufacturing equipment; lending to small business manufactures, service companies, medical and dental entities, and specialty contractors; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity line of credit mortgages; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans, as well as student loans; and overdraft checking.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.