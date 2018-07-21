Oddo Bhf Analysts Give SAP (SAP) a €121.00 Price Target

Oddo Bhf set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. SAP currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €109.47 ($128.79).

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP traded down €0.99 ($1.16) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €99.99 ($117.64). 4,663,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €81.37 ($95.73) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($118.47).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution that enables businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.