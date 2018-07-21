Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 328.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,492 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 29,938 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 173.6% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 586,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 372,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 39.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summer Road LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth $19,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

OCUL stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.27. Ocular Therapeutix Inc has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $8.28.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 3,418.79% and a negative return on equity of 153.53%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix Inc will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $22.00 price objective on Ocular Therapeutix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. Its lead product candidates include DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) for the treatment of post-surgical ocular pain and inflammation, allergic conjunctivitis, and dry eye diseases; and OTX-TP (travoprost insert) for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

