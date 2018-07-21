Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Position Boosted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 322.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,736 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 367.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 192.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $83.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $58.44 and a 12-month high of $87.67. The stock has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 346.07%.

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 15th. Citigroup raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

