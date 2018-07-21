Obsidian Price Tops $0.0495 on Top Exchanges (ODN)

Obsidian (CURRENCY:ODN) traded 34% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Obsidian coin can now be bought for $0.0495 or 0.00000667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. Obsidian has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $3,883.00 worth of Obsidian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Obsidian has traded 61.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Obsidian alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002260 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00095199 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00106410 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00030027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008827 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $490.59 or 0.06611700 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00075148 BTC.

Obsidian Coin Profile

Obsidian (CRYPTO:ODN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Obsidian’s total supply is 97,658,366 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. Obsidian’s official Twitter account is @ObsidianCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Obsidian’s official website is obsidianplatform.com . The Reddit community for Obsidian is /r/ObsidianProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Obsidian Coin Trading

Obsidian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obsidian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obsidian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obsidian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Obsidian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obsidian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.