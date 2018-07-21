Oasis Petroleum’s (OAS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $26.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OAS. Jefferies Financial Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, July 13th. KeyCorp set a $13.00 price target on Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.82.

OAS stock remained flat at $$12.08 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,240,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,155,911. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 604.00, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.16.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The energy producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $421.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Taylor L. Reid sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $366,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,232,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,565.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nickolas J. Lorentzatos sold 19,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $228,253.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 257,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,181 shares of company stock valued at $791,174 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OAS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,994 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $17,685,000 after buying an additional 167,734 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,098,555 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after buying an additional 46,592 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,831,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 421,119 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 44,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,988,380 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $16,722,000 after buying an additional 217,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

