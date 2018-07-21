Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OAK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut Oaktree Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Oaktree Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Oaktree Capital Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Oaktree Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th.

In other Oaktree Capital Group news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry W. Keele sold 17,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $707,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 26,931 shares of company stock valued at $161,816 and have sold 55,082 shares valued at $2,224,702.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 1,310.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Capital Group traded up $0.05, hitting $41.65, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 169,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Oaktree Capital Group has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. Oaktree Capital Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $451.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Capital Group will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oaktree Capital Group

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

