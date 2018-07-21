Oakbrook Investments LLC Sells 47,510 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Oakbrook Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 375,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 47,510 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for 1.6% of Oakbrook Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $25,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 21,872.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,868,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $380,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842,253 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 6,833.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,457,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407,195 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,240,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $892,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,580 shares during the last quarter. Northern Cross LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Cross LLC now owns 19,852,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,337,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Value Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,182,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

NYSE:SLB opened at $66.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $92.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.06. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $61.02 and a 12-month high of $80.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLB. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $87.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.61.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $218,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at $447,854.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

Read More: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.