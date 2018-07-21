Oakbrook Investments LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Equifax Inc. (EFX)

Oakbrook Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 153,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its stake in Equifax by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 22,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $36,171,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax opened at $126.51 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.59 and a 1 year high of $147.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $865.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.89 million. Equifax had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.64.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor acquired 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,587.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,346,929.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

