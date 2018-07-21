Oakbrook Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,205 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 272.6% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 106.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 48,810 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APTV. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday. Longbow Research set a $110.00 price target on Aptiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Aptiv from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Aptiv opened at $92.94 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $73.07 and a 1-year high of $103.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.55.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Aptiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark P. Frissora sold 7,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $802,869.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

