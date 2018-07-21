NVR (NVR) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about NVR (NYSE:NVR) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NVR earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the construction company an impact score of 46.983418899656 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,437.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,255.33.

Shares of NVR opened at $2,910.00 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.60. NVR has a 1 year low of $2,501.85 and a 1 year high of $3,700.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The construction company reported $49.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $47.21 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. NVR had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 42.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $35.19 earnings per share. research analysts predict that NVR will post 196 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross acquired 70 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,995.20 per share, with a total value of $209,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,264,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melquiades R. Martinez sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,102.97, for a total transaction of $2,618,906.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,395.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,659 shares of company stock valued at $81,255,376. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names.

