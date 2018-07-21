NutriSystem (NTRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Thursday.

The analysts wrote, “We are maintaining our MARKET PERFORM investment rating, as the company focuses on rebuilding growth in the core NTRI brand. Company Description Nutrisystem, Inc. engages in the provision of weight management products and services. It offers weight loss programs sold primarily online and over the telephone and multi-day kits and single items available at select retail locations. It also provides pre- packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, PA.””

Get NutriSystem alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on NTRI. BidaskClub downgraded NutriSystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded NutriSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on NutriSystem from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital set a $48.00 price objective on NutriSystem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NutriSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NutriSystem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

NTRI opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.32. NutriSystem has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $67.95.

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.85 million. NutriSystem had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. equities research analysts predict that NutriSystem will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael P. Monahan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $800,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,695.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay Herratti sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $77,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NutriSystem by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,590,000 after buying an additional 14,130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of NutriSystem by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NutriSystem by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 462,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,337,000 after buying an additional 12,322 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of NutriSystem by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NutriSystem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $750,000.

NutriSystem Company Profile

Nutrisystem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a ?D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for NutriSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NutriSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.