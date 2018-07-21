NRG Yield Inc Class C (NYLD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Yield Inc Class C (NYSE:NYLD) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Last month, shares of NRG Yield have outperformed its industry’s rally. NRG Yield is poised to gain from its long-lived renewable assets pursuant to long-term offtake agreements, which provide visibility to future earnings. Focus on its North American assets saves the company from foreign-exchange fluctuations and sovereign risks. Strategic acquisition of renewable and existing assets would not call for any significant capital expenditure in the foreseeable future to comply with current environmental regulations. However, renewable power generation is subject to favorable weather conditions that could not be assured always. Dependence on performance of third party transmission lines could also impact its performance.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Yield Inc Class C from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NRG Yield Inc Class C from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Yield Inc Class C presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.60.

NRG Yield Inc Class C opened at $17.90 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.16. NRG Yield Inc Class C has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

NRG Yield Inc Class C (NYSE:NYLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. NRG Yield Inc Class C had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. research analysts forecast that NRG Yield Inc Class C will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other NRG Yield Inc Class C news, Director John Chlebowski sold 25,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $452,676.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,400.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcclain Value Management LLC grew its holdings in NRG Yield Inc Class C by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 297,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 124,561 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NRG Yield Inc Class C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in NRG Yield Inc Class C during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,756,000. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Yield Inc Class C by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 61,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Yield Inc Class C in the 1st quarter valued at $2,448,000. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

NRG Yield Inc Class C Company Profile

NRG Yield, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt (MW). The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,319 net MW thermal equivalents, and electric generation capacity of 123 net MW.

