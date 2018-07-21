Novartis (NVS) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Novartis (NYSE:NVS) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Novartis earned a coverage optimism score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 44.915882107401 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Novartis opened at $82.27 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Novartis has a 12 month low of $72.30 and a 12 month high of $94.19.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.93 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. analysts predict that Novartis will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVS. Barclays upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Novartis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

In related news, major shareholder Institutes For Biomed Novartis acquired 766,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,499,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

