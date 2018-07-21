Novartis (NOVN) PT Set at CHF 80 by UBS Group

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) received a CHF 80 target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.07% from the company’s current price.

NOVN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 84 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra set a CHF 91 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 89 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Barclays set a CHF 70 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 90 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 88.50.

Novartis opened at CHF 78.38 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Novartis has a 12-month low of CHF 72.45 and a 12-month high of CHF 88.30.

