Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Norwegian Cruise's focus on the lucrative Chinese market is impressive. To this end, the company announced a partnership with Alibaba Group in May 2017. Notably, China’s cruise market is projected to grow to 4.5 million passengers by 2020, up from 1 million in 2015. The company's fleet expansion initiatives are also encouraging. It plans to add six more ships to the current 26, through 2025. The company's measures to reward shareholders through dividends and share buybacks are another positive. However, the entire cruise industry is grappling with unfavorable demand-supply conditions and Norwegian Cruise is no exception. Moreover, with fuel prices shooting up, such costs are anticipated to hurt the company’s bottom line in the second quarter of 2018. Detailed results should be out on Aug 9. In fact, shares of the company have underperformed its industry in a year.”

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Bank of America set a $72.00 price target on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.92.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line traded down $0.31, reaching $49.54, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 22,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $1,068,011.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,765,706.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 3,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $154,526.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,501 shares in the company, valued at $16,647,980.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,897 shares of company stock worth $1,389,742. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 41.0% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Signature Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

