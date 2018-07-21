Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 21.53%. The company had revenue of $103.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.47 million. On average, analysts expect Northwest Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares opened at $17.91 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NWBI shares. BidaskClub downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, June 13th.

In other news, COO David E. Westerburg sold 18,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $318,660.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Shawn O. Walker sold 9,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $167,070.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 33,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,669.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,802 shares of company stock worth $662,473. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Northwest Savings Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions in the United States. The company offers personal and business deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

