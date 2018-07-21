Northland Securities Lowers ADTRAN (ADTN) to Market Perform

Northland Securities cut shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ADTRAN from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of ADTRAN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADTRAN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Argus cut shares of ADTRAN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADTRAN currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.46.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Shares of ADTRAN opened at $16.50 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.19. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $25.10.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.15. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 32.6% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,795,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,511,000 after acquiring an additional 686,488 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter valued at about $5,791,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 393,648 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 5,939.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 59,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.