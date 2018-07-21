Northern Trust Corp Grows Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 76.1% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $165.79 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $144.38 and a one year high of $171.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.6299 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Vanguard Health Care ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

