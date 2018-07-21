Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in FNB Bancorp (FNBG)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FNB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNBG) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in FNB Bancorp were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FNB Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in FNB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in FNB Bancorp by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in FNB Bancorp by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in FNB Bancorp by 405.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 21,658 shares during the last quarter. 23.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNBG opened at $37.82 on Friday. FNB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $283.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th.

FNB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Northern California that provides business and commercial banking services for individuals and small to mid-sized businesses primarily in the San Mateo, San Francisco, and Santa Clara counties. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts, including individual interest-bearing negotiable orders of withdrawal, money market accounts and/or accounts combining checking and savings accounts with automatic transfer capabilities, IRA accounts, time certificates of deposit, direct deposit services, and computer cash management with access through the Internet.

