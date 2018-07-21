Norma Group SE (NOEJ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Norma Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €64.14 ($75.46).

NOEJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Commerzbank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, equinet set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th.

Shares of Norma Group opened at €58.45 ($68.76) on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Norma Group has a 12 month low of €40.10 ($47.18) and a 12 month high of €65.95 ($77.59).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

