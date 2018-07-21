Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 7,038 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,440 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $161.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $111.44 and a twelve month high of $162.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $302,660.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,625.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cynthia C. Earhart sold 6,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $994,326.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,326.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,110 shares of company stock worth $2,118,405. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $167.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

Read More: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.