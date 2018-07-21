Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 995,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,180,000 after purchasing an additional 117,595 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 813,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,359,000 after acquiring an additional 582,768 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nordstrom by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 757,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,652,000 after acquiring an additional 50,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 156.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 508,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,621,000 after acquiring an additional 310,661 shares in the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

In other news, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 10,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $509,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken Worzel sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $25,142.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,678 shares of company stock worth $9,230,361. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nordstrom opened at $52.59 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $54.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 55.75% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on JWN. UBS Group began coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Cowen lowered Nordstrom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.76.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.