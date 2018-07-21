Norbord (OSB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Norbord Inc. is a producer of wood-based panels. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Canada. Norbord Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OSB. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Norbord to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norbord in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Norbord from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Norbord in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.29.

Norbord opened at $37.87 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Norbord has a twelve month low of $32.22 and a twelve month high of $45.45. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.56.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). Norbord had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The company had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter. research analysts predict that Norbord will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Norbord by 14.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,952,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,935,000 after purchasing an additional 243,274 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norbord by 61.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,831,000 after purchasing an additional 281,800 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norbord by 314.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 674,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 511,528 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Norbord by 300.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 556,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,014,000 after purchasing an additional 417,776 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Norbord by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 504,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,745,000 after purchasing an additional 20,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

