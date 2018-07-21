Noodles & Co (NDLS) PT Raised to $10.00 at UBS Group

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) had its target price raised by research analysts at UBS Group from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, www.benzinga.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “$11.80” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 14.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Noodles & Co to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. CL King started coverage on Noodles & Co in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Noodles & Co in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Noodles & Co from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

NDLS opened at $11.75 on Thursday. Noodles & Co has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $487.75 million, a PE ratio of -587.50, a PEG ratio of 90.29 and a beta of -0.47.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Noodles & Co had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Noodles & Co will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Susan Daggett sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $71,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,258,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,291,000. Timpani Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 414.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 47,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Noodles & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 51.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. As of January 2, 2018, the company operated 412 company-owned and 66 franchised restaurants in 29 states, the District of Columbia.

