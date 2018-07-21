Nomad Foods (NOMD) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NOMD. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.72. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $539.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.39 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. equities analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures and distributes frozen foods in Western Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers. It also provides meals products that include ready to cook noodles, pasta, lasagne, pancakes, and other ready-made meals; and other products, such as soups, pizzas, and bakery goods.

