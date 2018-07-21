NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $38,018.00

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. During the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. NoLimitCoin has a total market cap of $8.18 million and approximately $38,018.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0392 or 0.00000530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, C-CEX, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00075339 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00016545 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000653 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000218 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NoLimitCoin (CRYPTO:NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 208,789,612 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org . The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, C-CEX, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

