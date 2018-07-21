Nokia Oyj (NOK) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.11

Press coverage about Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nokia Oyj earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the technology company an impact score of 45.2442042532944 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

NOK has been the topic of several research reports. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Vetr upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.78 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.65.

Shares of Nokia Oyj opened at $5.97 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals.

