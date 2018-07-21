NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (FOXA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 251.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 26,009 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,032,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,651,000 after purchasing an additional 228,540 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $86.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $50.15.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. analysts predict that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

FOXA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.79.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

