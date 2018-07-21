NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 8,772 Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (FOX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (NASDAQ:FOX) by 48.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 41.9% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC bought a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B in the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 48.6% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $45.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.26. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 17.50%.

About Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

